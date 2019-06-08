Former governor says Trump has 'racist tendencies'

More
Former governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe, comments on President Trump's lack of condemnation towards white supremacists, referring back to the Charlottesville riots.
2:51 | 08/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former governor says Trump has 'racist tendencies'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:51","description":"Former governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe, comments on President Trump's lack of condemnation towards white supremacists, referring back to the Charlottesville riots.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64793890","title":"Former governor says Trump has 'racist tendencies'","url":"/Politics/video/governor-trump-racist-tendencies-64793890"}