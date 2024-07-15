'I think this is a great ticket': House Majority Whip Emmer

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer at the Republican National Convention about former President Donald Trump's VP pick, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance.

July 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live