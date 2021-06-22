Transcript for Groups call on DOJ to prosecute unruly passengers

While the US Justice Department is facing new calls to crack down on unwilling passing juror's so coalition of bailing lobbying groups and unions. Say that passengers who disrupt flights and attack crew members should be prosecuted. To the fullest extent of the law to deter others from doing the same. As travelers return to the skies and record numbers there have been 3000. Incidents involving an unruly passengers this year most of them over wearing a mask.

