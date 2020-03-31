Guidelines represent 'a matter of life and death': Trump

President Donald Trump said the extension of the social distancing guidelines represents “a matter of life and death” at the White House briefing on Tuesday.
13:19 | 03/31/20

Transcript for Guidelines represent 'a matter of life and death': Trump

