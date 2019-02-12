Gun safety groups brace for Supreme Court hearing

For the first time in nearly a decade, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday will consider Second Amendment rights in a closely watched case that worries gun safety advocates.
12/02/19

Well today the Supreme Court will hear arguments in its first major gun rights case in nearly a decade. At issue is a New York City regulation that prevented licensed gun owners from taking their hand guns outside this city. The justices decide to hear the case even though New York already repealed the regulation. Gun control advocates are worried the court's conservative majority were used this keys to strike down gun restrictions across the country.

