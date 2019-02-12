Transcript for Gun safety groups brace for Supreme Court hearing

Well today the Supreme Court will hear arguments in its first major gun rights case in nearly a decade. At issue is a New York City regulation that prevented licensed gun owners from taking their hand guns outside this city. The justices decide to hear the case even though New York already repealed the regulation. Gun control advocates are worried the court's conservative majority were used this keys to strike down gun restrictions across the country.

