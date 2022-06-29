Hakeem Jeffries emerges as frontrunner to lead House Dems

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., on Friday announced his intention to run for House minority leader. ABC News’ Jay O’Brien and Karen Travers break it down.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live