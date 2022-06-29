Hakeem Jeffries launches bid for House Dem leader with Pelosi set to step down

Pelosi made history as the first female Speaker of the House. As the GOP takes control, Democrats are looking to Hakeem Jeffries to fill her shoes.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live