Haley making last-minute push to fend off Trump win in New Hampshire

ABC News correspondent Jon Karl joins The Big Story to discuss possible results following the 2024 Republican New Hampshire primary. Donald Trump currently leads Nikki Haley in the polls.

January 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live