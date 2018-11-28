Transcript for After 'The Handmaid's Tale' references, Melania Trump defends her red Christmas trees

Talking about OP Lloyd's in getting the message out and what is the media I'm telling you I can't believe this whether they hung up on what the First Lady right now. The red Christmas trees in the White House now I won't tell you on the flight over here my wife said. I wanna read Christmas trees in my house not so what are we kidding it's this is what they worry about when when lives could be say. We Anthony first centurion everybody has a decent days that I think they look fun testing. NBC six back into the Latin didn't even more Buteau slow and you have already about come to these at the White House the people's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.