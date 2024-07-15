What happened as Trump's motorcade left Pennsylvania rally?

ABC News' Executive Editorial Producer John Santucci reports on the moments after the Secret Service grabbed hold of Donald Trump, placing him in his SUV after the assassination attempt.

July 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live