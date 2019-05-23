No Harriet Tubman on $20 bill next year: Mnuchin

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday he isn't planning on putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill next year. The change is now scheduled for 2028.
0:53 | 05/23/19

Transcript for No Harriet Tubman on $20 bill next year: Mnuchin
So you'll be able to spend some tubman next year. Plans to put abolitionist. Very government's image on the twenty dollar bill are on hold tubman was supposed to replace president Andrew Jackson next year Treasury Secretary Stephen Nugent. Told a house committee to delay the delay is due to security changes later for two other bills. That answer didn't overwhelm. My position is that I am focused on my responsibility. To deal with the security features. And a decision I had addressed that and what about imagery what about the representation. It again it's not a decision that is likely to come until way past my term even if I serve the second term for the president so I'm not focused on that at the moment. 00. The new timeline means the earliest that change would be considers points going six or redesigned bill what come out two years later. The nation wouldn't say if he supported putting tubman comment on a new bill.

