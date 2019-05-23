Transcript for No Harriet Tubman on $20 bill next year: Mnuchin

So you'll be able to spend some tubman next year. Plans to put abolitionist. Very government's image on the twenty dollar bill are on hold tubman was supposed to replace president Andrew Jackson next year Treasury Secretary Stephen Nugent. Told a house committee to delay the delay is due to security changes later for two other bills. That answer didn't overwhelm. My position is that I am focused on my responsibility. To deal with the security features. And a decision I had addressed that and what about imagery what about the representation. It again it's not a decision that is likely to come until way past my term even if I serve the second term for the president so I'm not focused on that at the moment. 00. The new timeline means the earliest that change would be considers points going six or redesigned bill what come out two years later. The nation wouldn't say if he supported putting tubman comment on a new bill.

