Harris asked to address policy changes

Harris was asked to her policy position changes on issues like fracking, key in Pennsylvania -- which she said during her last campaign for president she wanted to ban but now won't.

September 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live