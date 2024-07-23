Harris 'needs to continue to be bold,' says Rep. Kamlager-Dove

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., tells ABC News how Vice President Harris could approach her campaign by running on a platform highlighting the successes of the Biden administration.

July 23, 2024

