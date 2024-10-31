Harris denounces Trump's comments about women at Wisconsin rally

Kamala Harris seized an opportunity to criticize Donald Trump on abortion after his comments at his rally Wednesday night in which he said he would protect women "whether the women like it or not."

October 31, 2024

