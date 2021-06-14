Transcript for Harris kicks off tour in South Carolina to boost vaccination rates

I am here to thank you on behalf of president by itself as the work you it do to get South Carolina that's. Is some of the most important work that in these leaders can do right now and you know when you think about. The act of giving folks vaccinated. Isn't that the very essence of what we mean. When we saying. Acton weighing that is a projection. Love signing. From day one Ara administration. Together with partners around the country. Have been working to address those barriers that stand in the way of folks getting vaccinated. Enduring how we can do this month of action. We are making a big push. To make sure people know what's available. To help them at. And I know there are folks out there who aren't say they won't get the vaccine. What they're saying is there it is not shall. Atlanta has do with this information. Or maybe the lack of correct information. And so people may question the safety in the efficacy of the vaccine. Are they may have heard things that aren't quite true. So let's speak directly. These issues right now. These vaccines were developed over a decade and freezers. And no it seemed like it happen overnight but it didn't. Get through this and the most important word there isn't week. Not just. We eat together we'll get through things. On the American people come together. It into anything.

