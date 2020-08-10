Harris and Pence address US economy, jobs

More
“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want to raise taxes, they want to bury our economy under a $2 trillion Green New Deal,” claims Vice President Mike Pence.
9:18 | 10/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Harris and Pence address US economy, jobs

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:18","description":"“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want to raise taxes, they want to bury our economy under a $2 trillion Green New Deal,” claims Vice President Mike Pence. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73487401","title":"Harris and Pence address US economy, jobs","url":"/Politics/video/harris-pence-address-us-economy-jobs-73487401"}