Harris scores in debate performance while electability keeps Biden in front (POLL)

A wide advantage in perceived electability boosts Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination in a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.
0:27 | 07/03/19

Harris scores in debate performance while electability keeps Biden in front (POLL)
Well looks like a race for president is getting tighter a new poll of Democrats found senator Kabul Harris is now in a virtual tie with former vice president Joseph Biden. The quinnipiac poll let's take an after last week's debate. And president trump may be trying to upstage former special counsel Robert Muller the president is now planning to hold a campaign rally in North Carolina July 17. That's as you may knows the same day Muller's testifying before congress about the Russian investigation.

