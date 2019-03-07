Transcript for Harris scores in debate performance while electability keeps Biden in front (POLL)

Well looks like a race for president is getting tighter a new poll of Democrats found senator Kabul Harris is now in a virtual tie with former vice president Joseph Biden. The quinnipiac poll let's take an after last week's debate. And president trump may be trying to upstage former special counsel Robert Muller the president is now planning to hold a campaign rally in North Carolina July 17. That's as you may knows the same day Muller's testifying before congress about the Russian investigation.

