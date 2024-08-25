Harris and Trump to return to campaign trail

VP Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are set to return to the campaign trail this week, with Harris kicking off a bus tour in Georgia and Trump visiting several battleground states.

August 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live