-
Now Playing: Satellite images show wildfires burning across parts of the Arctic
-
Now Playing: All eyes set for first 2020 Democratic presidential debate
-
Now Playing: Fallout over Mueller hearing escalates talks of impeachment
-
Now Playing: Undocumented mother talks seeking sanctuary at Maryland church
-
Now Playing: Harvard student and energy efficiency researcher on climate change action
-
Now Playing: Minister of sanctuary church speaks out
-
Now Playing: Congressmen speak out on Mueller testimony
-
Now Playing: Final analysis of Robert Mueller's testimony before Congress
-
Now Playing: Pelosi pledges Democrats 'will own August'
-
Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 'I am very much alive'
-
Now Playing: After Mueller, 'vigorous debate' on impeachment, Adam Schiff says on 'The View'
-
Now Playing: Key takeaways from Mueller's testimony
-
Now Playing: Trump claims victory following Mueller testimony
-
Now Playing: Fmr. Trump national security adviser reacts to Mueller hearing
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello resigns
-
Now Playing: Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Trump declares victory after Robert Mueller testimony
-
Now Playing: Mueller testimony puts spotlight on Russia meddling
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: July 25, 2019
-
Now Playing: North Korea launches 2 unidentifiable objects: South Korea