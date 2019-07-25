Transcript for Harvard student and energy efficiency researcher on climate change action

Well now here to cap back here to Capitol Hill in Washington and a rare sight. They're before the United States senate the select committee on the crop climate crisis in the senate today. Saw a panel of conservatives. Yes conservatives. Who believe in the climate crisis and think that the United States congress. Should do more I'm joined now here in studio. By one of the pet palace he juror who was there with the committee cure O'Brien she's vice president of the students. For carbon dividends at Harvard University also joined. I today by dinner at her bureau he's with the American council for an energy efficient. Economy not someone who testified before the committee but there's an interest in report out that we'll get to vote wanna start with you cure. Because a fascinating scene today on capitol it's not everyday that you see conservatives. Talking about climate change before panel Democrats it's a tummy about how I came to be. I gas of the senate democratic committee on the climate crisis was. Generous enough to have us on the hill speaking from the Republican perspective on why conservatives should be returning to our long legacy of leadership on this issue. I legacy. Long legacy go back to president Teddy Roosevelt George H. W. Bush Ronald Raegan Richard Nixon all of these presidents have fantastic legacies of Republican leadership on. Sustainability and protecting Aaron Aaron. What are what do you this think when you see what has taken place so far in this administration to roll back. Of the emissions rules the clean Carl carbon capping plan that Obama administration had put into place a lot of these EPA water regulations stripped aware that Republicans were supposed to be anti regulation. Stands for carbon dividends focuses on a bipartisan legislative approach we. Believe that the most effective way to get long term climate action past is going to be through congress because that'll end up with a more. Longevity in policy making because you don't have A in administration changed changing the policies of the past line and then vice Versa when they swap. OK we're we know that congress has been gridlocked on this issue for some time it's taken up in the democratic led house but certainly. Over and they're and the senate it is sort of stalled that's where the states and cities come in Dave. Because you your organization the American council for an energy efficient economy's been taking a look at what states and local governments have been doing. In the absence of a federal mandate to step up to the challenge of climate change and you've actually come out today a new report that ranks. Most energy efficient cities. And states in the least so let's put let's put some of those appears a map to tell tell us about it how he came about the study. Shores of this report looks actually at cities in the US the largest. Don't we look at the largest metro region's largest cities within those nitrous metro regions and should just point out hold that thought just sincerest and seeing you can turn your David C that we do have the largest cities the top three cities in the bottom three cities you can. To those great they're great Syria. We look at their progress on energy efficiency and renewable energy and so those top three cities Boston Seattle and San Francisco are doing some really interest in things make their buildings more energy efficient. Build out their transportation systems so progress across the board. For the bottom three McAllen. Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Tom they haven't gotten up again for whatever reason may be whether it they haven't prioritize that yet or they're just getting things up and running. They have more room for and for how much does the efforts that you track tear the clean energy of energy efficiency rely on our robust. Tax revenue from our from a veteran in the three cities that you point out Boston Seattle. Services to some of the highest tax cities in the United States I'm so they have the revenue are obviously very populated compared to Tulsa. But is that is it part and parcel was being energy efficient you gotta. Put in some good coin when it's your tax revenue were on their investment. I mean that. I don't think that's the case specially when you talking about energy efficiency and that's something that's a cost effective investment that over the long term saves money because of the end of the day energy efficiency can. I'm displaced more. Expensive supply side options. So making that argument to tootsie too too residents. And ensure that I want to bring that to you because. As we've seen the you know the president talk about this and in a recent poll from Pew Research Center took took a look at this that. Republicans consistently say that the reason that they oppose action on climate change government implies action. It's because the impact on the economy. How do you broken for a party Parse that deserves it and smoke and mir's going on here from the Republican side. I I don't think there's smoke and mirrors at all I think it's a genuine fear that capitalism will be stifled and economic development will stall if we impose any sort of regulatory scheme on. This issue however we believe in a free market approach which is placing a revenue initial price on carbon upstream at the source with industry supports. And then allowing cities and other local governments to. And in innovate and bring along private industry and do their thing without any sort of threat of restructuring the economy which is then. Tossed around in the house unfortunately lately. And we've certainly seen in the city's Dave working people find this ranking and see where their city false so you can check it out AC Tripoli data word just look for city scorecard and you'll see the map but also news five cities. What the ranking and that 280 report because it's all of the details for anything's that surprise zero quirk. It's like I'm an artist I was hoping more cities would be on track of their goals but I am surprise there's so much action that eventually they'll get. Writes a lot of work still to be done Dave ribeiro with the American council. For energy efficient economy and cure O'Brien vice president for the students for climate carbon dividends rather with Harvard University thank you both for being here appreciate it.

