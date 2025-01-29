Hassan calls out RFK Jr.'s past comments on women's reproductive rights

Sen. Hassan brought up previous comments Kennedy made where he expressed support for women's right to reproductive rights, which conflicted with his latest stance that "every abortion is a tragedy."

January 29, 2025

