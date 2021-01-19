Transcript for ‘To heal, we must remember,’ Biden says during COVID-19 memorial

Good afternoon we're coming on the air right now because prison like Joseph Biden and vice president com or Harris are about to hold memorial service. Outside the reflecting pool in Washington. For the victims of cove in nineteen you see them approaching the reflecting pool. Right there. President elect coming into washed in from his home in New Castle, Delaware earlier today. Can be emotional speech recently Delaware is written on my heart of course. His political career there began. More than forty years ago this is going to be archbishop Wilton Gregory. First African American cardinal in the United States archbishop. Of Washington DC. At this twilight hour. Our beloved nation reverently pauses. In publication. To remember. And to pray for the many thousands of people. Who have died from the corona virus during this past year. We turn to the lord of all. To receive these our sisters and Brothers. Into eternal peace. And to comfort all those who grieve the loss of a loved one. This virus. More than taking the lives of too many of our citizens. As well as people around the globe. Has left an a to wake. A sobering awareness. That we are all you nine did in the sorrow. That we recognize today. We pray for those who have died. And the families and loved ones. That they left behind. We do not we do so not a strangers. Or disinterested Parsons. But S fellow citizens. Who share some limited portion of their grief. And sorrow. We pray for the countless families and relatives. Who have to see who had to surrender their loved ones. Without the comfort and consolation. Of a familiar funeral ritual. According to their religious traditions. Or selections. That private nation. Only added to the sadness. Engendered by the death of a friend. A relative. Or a colleague. May our prayer this evening. Serve as a small expression. Of our national desire. To comfort and strength and those. Who have endured the loss of a loved one to this pandemic. And may and be a resounding gesture of gratitude. For all those. Who have cared for the victims. Of this virus. And their loved ones. Our sorrow unites us to one another. As a single people. With compassionate hearts. May our prayer strengthen our awareness. Of our common humanity. And our national unity. At a time. When harmony. Is a bomb that seeks to comfort. And strength and us. As a single people. Facing a common threat. That is no respect are of age. Race. Culture. Or gender. Let us with one heart. Commend those who have died from this virus. And all of their loved ones. To the providential care of the one. Who is the ultimate source. A piece. Unit T cool and Concord. A man. The vice president elect. Expected to speak next Corsican a first. Clean off the podium. Prepare for her. It's me folk I'm used to. Miss last year with a pandemic she's there with her husband and him off course talking Joseph Biden. Was in the First Lady United States. Kyle Harris no longer senator factual swearing in. Three new senators tomorrow. Vice president elect. Thank you cardinal Gregory that beautiful prayer and we gather tonight and nation in mourning. To pay tribute to the lines. We have lost. A grandmother or grandfather who was our whole world. Apparent. Partner sibling or friend. Who we still cannot accept is no longer here. And for many months we have grieved. By ourselves. Tonight. We grieve and to begin healing. Together. Though we may be physically separated. Lead the American people. Are united. In spirit. And my abiding hope. My abiding prayer. Is that we emerged from this ordeal. Would they knew wisdom. To cherish. Simple moments. To imagine. New possibilities. And to open our hearts. Just a little bit more. To one another. It is now my great honor to introduce. Lori Emory he. Lori is a nurse at saint Mary mercy Livonia hospital outside Detroit. Her community was hit hard when the virus struck. And Lori was assigned to the co big unit. Laurie is known for singing and on the hospital floor and a video of her singing is certain him and inspired. Our nation. She joins us this evening to honor those we have lost with that same him. Amazing race. Think he's so much. Nice present I'll let parents. Is honored to be here with you and with president elect buying and working as a Kobe nurse was heartbreaking. As heartbreaking for the patients who are sick. Those heartbreak and for the families who couldn't be there with them it was heartbreaking for those caring for them. Bell and Matt where I sing. It gives an east champ during difficult times and I believe in helps heal. So here is amazing grace. Affirm. Mean. In grid. Homes we. Eat. The her so our. The NCA. And I mean I'm. From Renee. No and. And look. It's. Home it's. Good. Yeah and our own. And CE EE. And risk pool. My name is a. Yeah. Do you. From him. He me. Our. Need. Little. Pinned. Oh. We're -- key nurse from Livonia Michigan teen amazing grace you know the president elect. This said there is evidence the user rating to command. I mean this from the bottom line or. An Angel in heaven. Or persons. We know more film experience which is due. To courage. The pain you absorb. Brothers. Thank you. Thank you. Your eminence. Cardinal Gregory. Belonged Adams. Two hill. We must remember. It's hard. Sometimes you remember. But that's how we he'll. It's important. To do that as a nation. That's why we're here today. Between sundown and us. But I Shia and the lights. In the darkness. Along. The sacred polar reflection. Remember all we lost. My good. Her secret cool. Thank David for days and it leaves a mom. Huge tell clearly fans from me. You know. The club within me and my. The fast. Yeah. News. Me. I know only advancing. OK. He's. Not the way you're hearing me okay. It's. Is saying wow it's it. Okay. And I. Yeah. We're back. Movies are. Okay. And okay. Lon and okay. Gospel sing realigned out of us. Saying only it by Leonard Cohen. Flights around the reflecting pool all across the nation as well to remember the nearly 400000. Americans. Who've lost their lives to coded. Over the last year. So reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial. Pres elect Joseph Biden choosing to begin his. Inaugural ceremonies in Washington DC. By remembering. Those victims. To see if they hear me chief White House correspondent. Singling underlining that this is a number one challenge he. In the unites what states will face over the next year. Hoping this is the beginning of the healing process. That George the significance that of this being the first event in the Biden inaugural. Did next to today and tomorrow should not be lost on anyone that this is a message that he and his team are sending that. Tackling coded this pandemic this crisis that. Our nation in the world is in is going to be. Issue number one he has said the worst is yet to comment. And he has issued a warning after warning attacked Wheeler today that one of the very. First orders of business tomorrow after he's sworn in is going to be to issue this national mask mandate it will require. On federal properties in interstates anyway a man mask to be warned we know of course this comes after. He announced that. The staggering nearly two trillion dollar Covert relief plan will provide assistance to the families struggling in our country to put. Vaccine distribution on a fast track to get them into the hands of people who need them. I'm also church struck by the differences. The tone. The F pray or to station of Kobe by this administration and frankly the silence that we've seen on this issue from the outgoing administration. President trump we have been told by sources close to him for so many weeks now that his his attention has been on his reelection fight. And not necessarily on covad and we are seeing a very stark difference as and is now we are just hours away from seeing Joseph Biden sworn in as the next pres. To see they get thanks very much more than 400000. Americans have lost their lives to Covert a crushing those who approaching the losses. In World War II. We're gonna leave you know go go back her regular programming can coverage of this will be here ABC news Latin of course will be a full report tonight on world news tonight we gave him here have a good afternoon.

