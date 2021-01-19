-
Now Playing: 2 National Guard servicemen in DC sent home after links to extremist groups
-
Now Playing: Trump releases recorded video message on his last day as president
-
Now Playing: Biden prepares for the inauguration, delivers emotional farewell to Delaware
-
Now Playing: Did Trump change the rules of politics? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: Trump delivers farewell address
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris to make history as vice president
-
Now Playing: Future of the GOP remains in question
-
Now Playing: What to expect at Joe Biden’s inauguration
-
Now Playing: Security heightened for Inauguration Day
-
Now Playing: Countdown to Inauguration Day
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Heightened security in place for Inauguration Day
-
Now Playing: Rep. Cori Bush wants to expel Congress members who tried to overturn election
-
Now Playing: Secretary of state nominee commits to diplomacy, diversity
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden to send immigration reform bill on day 1 in office
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks ahead of departure to Washington
-
Now Playing: Andrew Yang address criticism from 2-bedroom apartment comment
-
Now Playing: Why Andrew Yang wants to be mayor of New York City
-
Now Playing: Security on high alert for Biden inauguration
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President-elect Joe Biden to take oath of office Wednesday