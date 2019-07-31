Transcript for Health care takes center stage at 1st night of Democratic debates

We begin with the democratic divide the candidates looking to unseat president trump are splitting sharply on health care. And a so called Medicare for all plan. Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren took center stage last night in their moderate rivals take game accusing them of making fairy tell promises. That we guarantee president trump a second term. They also targeted president from but the big surprise last night was no one mentioned former vice president Joseph Biden who will be front and center tonight. ABC's Trevor alt has all the highlights from the debate hall in Detroit government morning. Good morning today good morning Kenneth so the focus of the first night of these democratic debates was largely ideological which is pretty unusual for. A party debate every candidate on the stage talked about how it's critical to defeat president from. But there are really some stark differences in what they feel is the best way to do that. A night one of the democratic debates in Detroit high relating the internal struggle for the direction of the party with moderate candidates challenging progressive leaders. His went bad policies like Medicare for all three everything and impossible promises it'll turn off independent voters. And get trauma reelected. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders both with similar agendas they and the highest poll numbers of the candidates on stage not backing away from their ambitious ideas. I don't understand when anybody does to all the trouble of running for president of the United States. Just to talk about what we really can't doing shouldn't fight for and. Dominating much of the debate health care particularly senator Sanders Medicare for all plan what senior citizens able finally include dental cap hearing aids and eyeglasses but don't second double. Double talking a second column I wrote that bill. But admits dobbs barring that candidates never straying far from a central idea the importance of getting president pro out of office. We are as divided and polarized as a country as we have ever been and right now we have a president who uses fear to try to drive us. Further apart the thing he will be remembered for is whether in dis moment with this president. You found the courage to stand up to him or you continue to put party over. Well tonight cute now pairs two candidates to RD clashed in the first debate senator Connell Harris and former vice president Joseph Biden and Kenneth as you mentioned. Vice President Biden is a significant front runner in the polls right now but interestingly enough. His name was not mentioned at all in night one of the debates today Kenneth also interest saying no word no tweet from president trump on that first night. To be Trevor Alton Detroit thank you.

