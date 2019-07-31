Transcript for Health care takes center stage as key debate topic

Is the issue that polls show as you know say. Voters say is the top health care is the top issue of concern to most people certainly something that dominated. On the debate stage last night as of Medicare for all Medicare fraud who wanted. Or something else here's a flavor that debate. Five minutes away from yet John is a country its global capital and that guarantee helped get every man woman and child as a human right. They spend. Half of what we spent. And by the way what you end up but I hospital in town about your come out with no bill at all health care is a human right. Not a privilege. We can create a universal health care system to give every one basic health care for free and I have a proposal to do it. We don't have to go around being the party of subtraction and telling half the country like private health insurance that their health insurance is a legal. Let's be clear about this we are the Democrats we are not about trying to take away healthcare from anyone that split the Republican. This is an example of wish list economics. It used to be just Republicans wanted to repeal and replace now many Democrats do as well. For some context surround this health care debate I want to bring out your reporter his van. I guess you're ABC is like before Michelle Faust. Asselta reporter south California southern California public radio it's great to have you Michelle Mike muse is back as well for this conversation Michelle. This is a huge debate the Democrats are having right now to that you Medicare for all do they do something more like a public option. You talked to a lot of people on all sides of the industry. The public. We're people falling right now on the idea of Medicare fraud verses sort of obamacare plus what do the the latest numbers show us that there. Please god. Kaiser Family Foundation poll this week that showed that. Democrats yes they want health care should be performed in one way or another. But 55%. Want to build on what exists. And the year of the Affordable Care Act and about 39%. Are saying is that may want some sort of Medicare overall. In the California women having this debate for some time and there's been criticism of people who say. That building on the Affordable Care Act is incremental. And they really want to have a revolution in health care. And it's something that's giving so much anxiety might get a democratic voters because you have this push is Michelle just said. I universally Democrats and democratic leaders want more people have health care they wanted to be cheaper they're willing to take some bold steps toward that they're very afraid. And to lose what. They are happy with and that is private health intense. On public do you think is is scare tactics from from the right from the president. Even from people like Bernie San from my Joseph Biden rather mean do you think there's a legitimate fear there. I don't ministers eggs that are I think it's a real it is today and it is having a lot of individual has really happy concerns that they enjoy and then try to market they want to keep. I think Tim Ryan raise that perfectly yesterday and and resentment comes to our labor force he really talked about the cost of health care and the benefits of how much hourly workers can make a particular manufacturing. And manufacturing costs and terms of their salary and the benefits. Typical up to 68 dollars per hour. That's incredible. Privatized health care. For the visit to give that up for the unknown variable and make simple and easy. And Michelle you study the industry a lot can you gotta give us a bottom line on some of the things that John Delaney was talking about last night. Product average on the spot to go into the details but Delaney was same things the moderate former congressman. From Maryland was sane look if we go Medicare front's gonna close hospitals people's premiums are gonna skyrocket. God gave taxes rather gonna skyrocket this is going to be horrible earth earth and leaders shattering. Is that true or we just don't know enough yet. Well political about the pit polluted factories that that that is not true not all hospitals in the country are gonna close if we go for Medicare for all. But there might be some bad do. Some hospitals also that Camelot of Medicaid and Medicare patients medication and a lower rate than Medicare data so a lot of those hospitals might even be making a little bit more money to cover the costs of the care of peoples and I just really depends on the hospital. And the people that they serve. The other thing that we know is that in. Medicare for all is. You know if it could be expensive they're saying that it could beat 3.2 trillion dollars a year. But Americans are already spending 3.5 trillion dollars a year on health care. Excellent analysis and context from Michelle Faust to southern California public radio have to report a great to see you Michelle. Thanks so much for joining us speaking about that anxiety Mike you mentioned actually Schwartzel ours here is here she's been our reporter in Detroit you caught up. With some folks today locally we're very concerned about this debate. Most definitely dead and I am still with a mother her name is Sarah Fraser she has a six year old son she's a new and multiple sclerosis and this requires a great deal of medication and a high cost of medication and she shared with as. With some of her anxieties are with the kind of wavering or work requirements that Michigan may require a Michigan residents approved in order to qualify for Medicaid used. Who is officially diagnosed and money twelve. At that time I was still working a forty hour week job I had insurance their employer but. With co pays and co insurance and deductibles and things I had racked up so much that shots trying to. Figure out what was wrong with me but now that I mine on Medicaid I don't have to worry about paying for my doctor's visits I don't pay for my name medication and and now because of the HCA. Insurance companies actually have to. Cover my medication. If I didn't have insurance. My medication costs me 81 dollars per pill. Twice today so that would be 59000. Dollars a year. Which. Is more than some people make me here you don't stop being a human being just because you're an employee. And making a herder refuting your health care makes it harder for you to. Get employment or stay employed. Health care should never be tied to having a job because things happen and sometimes you lose your job that you know tapping human I just want to be. Normal everyday person and live my life and not be. Financially. Disarray because of an analyst I didn't use. Our thanks Jesse sorts of ours for putting a human face on this health care debate much more ahead here and ABC news live including a look. How Detroit is using tiny homes to fight homelessness they would us.

