Transcript for Hero dog from al-Baghdadi raid visits the White House

Coded came over from the Middle East just arrived with some of the great people from the special forces that did the incredible flow it was a flawless attack. And help Baghdad his gun but that was a flawless attack and I suspect what a few of them. And we just scapegoated today instead of letting Platt. And it's really and I actually think go to knew exactly what was going on. But. They don't that is very very special that we could do you say. This type of dog. Wanted to put a puzzlement that. But that was a good idea but that it gets even more violent death. So I had a choice. But this the dog is incredible actually that we spent some good. And so brilliant so supplies. When it. What's with the special forces people that work for obvious reasons they can't be. What they did a fantastic. Conan did a fantastic. And we're very sorry to have coding here given code and a certificate at an award. Put up in the White House. I think there's. Great vehicles today just needed. The very thing special forces. Group completed a successful raid. Crisis. I would call was president when you've into the city. The wife the day before the parade. Talked about. Measures that were available personal. And it's been described to us about the fact that they had dogs that go yeah. In the event that a Baghdad ahead. Explosive vests. That you put the premium on I think we have our special forces. And his dog was there. Suffered an injury. We were able to complete the rate without any American casualties. I think having a special forces here today who obviously came about in the public. But also having it's extraordinary dog here today is a reflection. Of our armed forces great job that they do. Content Israeli air Italy. Real joy to be able to health club here. Conan was very badly hurt as you know and they thought. Maybe was secondary copper recovered actually very quickly and decisions. Very important raids. Accurately. Captures what if vicinity ice discount say. When they took office that we had. Almost nothing blues though. They were just warming again now it's on to present. We have done a lot worse is that we have done a lot of work since the raid. Certain things that happened at a very important. We're very good shape very reject we've had a lot of help to from other countries. I just work thank you also this special time but noted. We really appreciated. Oh. That read I was told about. Voted himself. Bookie. And nobody could have missed with what places that so why kids would and I got to see. It's what kids will be strong. Name. Really strong stuff later what chance would. This bridge that gap against government without the guns. What kids. Because it's a pretty much was done. And he would have no chance. So it's makes it yet it's so beautiful and outcome. Torre's situation like this is and you. The bid today yet. What you're saying. I want to thank you all thank budget disagreed on that noted here a great to have the special forces there. Prime time age wise right I ask that question. They don't earth that's six years. Like an aptly. Six years oh start they like to get up at one and a half quickly resolved and a bill for about six years from that now. After that. It happens. Maybe. Reflexes are what is things like that happen would never happen to us. Brian that is six years after you. And that very special votes are very hard to get. This particular dog is this is the Ultimate Fighter ultimate everything. Ultimate it was. That drugs. We have. The tremendous amount of money and drug equipment that the voter. Look at the people like say well is there anything better that this equipment knows there are living veterans bill. Bill of this type of exactly the sister. And it's pretty amazing that they are really we had a case where. Today the cylinder car. And it was undetectable by this very expensive here which Israelis have anything here itself it was undetectable. The dog came in law jumped in the hood what you you know. Open knew exactly it's incredible assistance bell or whatever maybe probably senses now. So they're incredible animals and thank you all very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.