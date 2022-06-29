Herschel Walker denies new allegation he paid for a 2nd woman's abortion

While polls show that Walker has lost some support since the first accusation he paid for an abortion, the Georgia Senate race is still in a dead heat with less than two weeks until the election.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live