Transcript for Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden

I'm really thrilled to have my friend and former senator and former secretary of state in the wound who should be president Aniston's right now with Hillary Clinton. Welcome Hillary it's great to have you here. Thank you so much generally assumed real pleasure to be here with you. Nancy artists very important discussion and nuns. I am thrills on June the art out of your campaign you not only endorse you to highlight a lot of the issues are at C. I'm in this presidential election. Huge so rightly sad. This terrible pandemic that we're all going through she gets a lot of Americans much harder than others. We seen it first hand accounts realizations. Aunt and unfortunately. Eight charities. We also seen it and we look. On the commissioners can't those people on the frontlines. You know. All pounds Chara workers in America are women. And one out of three jobs held by women in our country has sent classify. As essential. So this is an issue that X. All of us young and old every kind of background or Wal-Mart. What is happening in the district. Portion it impact on the front lines aren't women working. On women cheering for owners on women holding down on the home I'll ask we go in this out there. I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you sought to be our president just saying oh what a difference it would me. You right now. We had a president. Who not only listened to the science slip. Show that kind of compassion. And caring that we. What a neat if we had in Rio president not just somebody plays one on TV. Somebody who gets up every morning worry about the heat cool that he's responsible. For who eating during this crisis. Why no difference in me because I bend there aren't seeing firsthand. What presidents can't and shouldn't you. And I like so many Americans. Really enriched that we had that kind of leadership now. You know Joseph Barton has spent her parent or on this moment his entire life. I've been privileged to work with him I'll relaxed and a twenty plus years. As First Lady. And it or eight years in the senate where I watched him build coalitions and work. To bring people gathered a solve problems. And during the Obama administration when I was privileged to be secretary of state. And then in the situation room I'll always show as we say it you know. Where we didn't say what we thought people wanted to hear resent what we believe and we president and with President Obama. A current shall. Shear are each and every one about search. And it not you know it has sent out an cloak room and I watched Joseph bring their. So for me this is. A moment that we need a leader. President like you're writing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.