Hillary Clinton investigation effectively ends, no tangible results

President Trump and his allies pushed for the inquiry into possible corruption concerning the Clinton Foundation and the sale of a company called “Uranium One.”
0:21 | 01/10/20

Another Justice Department investigation related to Hillary Clinton as were poorly ending without any tangible results president top and his allies push for the inquiry into possible corruption concerning the Clinton foundation. And to sell the company call uranium one. When Clinton was secretary of state for sources tell the Washington Post investigators have effectively wrapped up the case. And found nothing worth pursuing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

