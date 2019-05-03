Transcript for Hillary Clinton rules out 2020 presidential bid

For the first armed Hillary Clinton has definitively ruling out a 20/20 run for the White House and her first TV interview since the mid term elections Clinton tells. News twelve Westchester and that she will continue to stand up for what she believes that but she made it clear that there are no plans to join a crowded field democratic presidential hope. Holes I'm not running but I'm gonna keep working and speaking and standing up for what I believe I'm not going anywhere. What's at stake in our country the kinds of things that are happening right now. Are deeply troubling to me. Clinton is taking an active role working with a democratic candidates she says she's already met with some of them privately. In advised them not to take anything for granite.

