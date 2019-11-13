-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton suggests Tulsi Gabbard could be a Russian agent
-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton says she's under 'enormous pressure' to think about running in 2020
-
Now Playing: WH sets up rapid response team for impeachment battle
-
Now Playing: Trump in hot seat as public impeachment hearings begin
-
Now Playing: Taylor, Kent 1st witnesses in public impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: What to watch as public impeachment hearings begin
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Nov. 13, 2019
-
Now Playing: DACA decision in the balance
-
Now Playing: Dreamers’ fate in hands of nation’s highest court
-
Now Playing: Tomorrow’s impeachment showdown
-
Now Playing: 4 ways Republicans are defending Trump against impeachment
-
Now Playing: What to know about upcoming public impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: Former Massachusetts governor considering run for 2020 race
-
Now Playing: Pelosi, Schumer discuss Supreme Court DACA case
-
Now Playing: Deval Patrick weighs late 2020 bid: Sources
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: The latest in battleground polling
-
Now Playing: Federal Reserve puts us at ‘competitive disadvantage’: Trump
-
Now Playing: Washington gears up for public impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: Elijah Cummings’ widow campaigns for his congressional seat
-
Now Playing: Dems release depositions ahead of public impeachment hearings