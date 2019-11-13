Transcript for Hillary Clinton says she's under 'enormous pressure' to think about running in 2020

Yet another prominent Democrat is thinking about joining the presidential race late Hillary Clinton says she's under enormous pressure to challenge president trop again and win. Press during a BBC interview on whether she will. She will not see whether she will she would not rule it out but she says right now quote that is absolutely not in my plans.

