Hillary Clinton says she's under 'enormous pressure' to think about running in 2020

More
Clinton has largely ruled out a run in 2020, but has remained in the public eye as she promotes her new book, "The Book of Gusty Women," which she co-authored with her daughter.
0:20 | 11/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hillary Clinton says she's under 'enormous pressure' to think about running in 2020
Yet another prominent Democrat is thinking about joining the presidential race late Hillary Clinton says she's under enormous pressure to challenge president trop again and win. Press during a BBC interview on whether she will. She will not see whether she will she would not rule it out but she says right now quote that is absolutely not in my plans.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"Clinton has largely ruled out a run in 2020, but has remained in the public eye as she promotes her new book, \"The Book of Gusty Women,\" which she co-authored with her daughter. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66968953","title":"Hillary Clinton says she's under 'enormous pressure' to think about running in 2020","url":"/Politics/video/hillary-clinton-shes-enormous-pressure-running-2020-66968953"}