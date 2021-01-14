Transcript for Historic House vote: 10 Republicans vote with Democrats to impeach President Trump

NBC news political director Rick Klein joins me now for more on all of this Rick sources close to president trump. Say he was angry as he watched some of his most loyal allies condemned his conduct yesterday how large is the rift now between trump. And the Republican Party in what do they need to do to move forward. If ten Republicans in the house voting for impeachment of greater numbers saying the president almost certainly did commit impeachable offenses and then some unknown number who probably would have privately voting yes if they are more worried about either the political backlash for the backlash to their own safety the rift in the party is growing and is growing by the minute. Of the president's behavior since last Wednesday is only exacerbated. All a lot of the tensions that have been felt in the Republican party for a long time. And look most Republicans who voted for president trump card not like those who showed up at the mall and not like those who rioted at the capitol but the fact that Sylmar. And the fact that some are not being did not seem distance put between themselves and there and some of the zombie elected leaders. He is what's driving some Republicans I talk to one Republican who voted for impeachment yesterday. I and his reaction to all of this is that he hopes a third party movement comes out of this because it would be easier for the Republican Party if they did true hardcore supporters of president tropical lead the election was all on the believe the actions last week were justified. They should leave the party entirely. And we're also hearing top aides discussed the possibility of him resigning with president trump ultimately said. It was a nonstarter in part because the president doesn't trust the vice president. To pardon him what happens if trump pardons himself. Well and it opens up a whole legal channel worms I mean he can do it he could be key to try to do a job he can he would issue that pardon. Whether it holds up in court whether you're able put pardon yourself has never been tested before in American history. There's differently Eagles schools of thought around that. And of course as we've talked extensively about Diane there is no pardoning four state charges or other other even civil charges that might result that is actions last week or any number of of episodes beyond that. Might remember we were talking about the possibility of self pardon before last Wednesday. I think it's more likely than not given the events that have happened that we'll see another raft of pardons that may include. President trump himself but the plot whether that holds water or not is a big question in the fact that that's even a consideration. Over whether he'd resign disease itself a sound. To have Rick Klein thank you.

