Transcript for History of presidential impeachment

Ten months and thirteen days after it happened the Watergate affair finally produced some specific actions by the president today. He accepted the resignations of three of his closest aides and his attorney general. In no case flows there's an admission of guilt or even other involvement but all cases were direct result of Watergate. I have never obstructed justice and I think to that I could say that in my years of public life. But I welcome this kind of examination because people have got to know whether or not their presidents are crop. Well I'm not a crux Richard M Nixon president of the United States. Is indeed for a high crimes and misdemeanors. Obstruction of justice in the Watergate burglary article one offered today by Democrat Paul Sarbanes of Maryland. But the result of consultations among Democrats and impeachment minded Republicans. No charge that the president ordered the burglary but the charge that the president ordered an aided in its cover up. The us president and a sixteen minute speech announced his resignation from office tonight after 2000 and a few days in office. I have felt it was my duty to persevere. To make every possible effort to complete the term of office. To which you electric. In the past few days however. It has become evident to me. That I no longer. If strong enough political base in the to justify. The Clinton administration has already been badly shaken up. By the possibility that President Clinton and one of his advisors Vernon Jordan obstructed justice by encouraging a young woman to commit perjury. About an affair she is alleged to have had with the president the president that flatly the ration the relationship was not sexual. But that's the problem he clearly had some sort of relationship with a young woman's. ABC news has learned from sources that the woman after she left the white outs employment with cleared in often sometimes late at night when. Say this again. I did not have sexual relations with that woman. Miss Lewinsky. I never told anybody to lie. Not a single time never did ABC news has been told edited in fact changed his story is certainly modified. We've been told the president admitted that he had an inappropriate. Relationship with Monica Lewinsky indeed I did have a relationship. Miss Lewinsky that was not appropriate. In fact it was wrong this is not about sex this is not about. Lying about sex and it is radner. When under both. There's one lied about sex hurled at a third time in the country's history that congress will decide. Whether a president deserves to be impeached and perhaps removed from office. President Clinton has been in the heat the House of Representatives today approved two of the four articles of impeachment. Accusing him of perjury and obstruction of justice the issue now goes to the United States senate for a. Possible trial when the president's impeachment trial was done in the senate today. And he came out and apologized for a crisis he had triggered if there was we think a national sense of relief that it was over whether one agreed with the senate decision. Or not. I want to say. Again to the American people. How profoundly sorry I am. For what I said and did. The trigger these events and the great burden they have imposed on the congress. And on the American people.

