Transcript for At-home rape kits raises worries for Connecticut attorney general

Want to turn to the state of Connecticut which became today. The latest state in the union to question the the motives behind do it yourself rape kits they are made by. Two companies one based in Brooklyn one based in New Jersey. And a number of states now including Connecticut have questioned whether they're making representations. That they just cannot support. We are joined by the attorney general of Connecticut William tong. Who's with us from Hartford general what is it that these rape kit makers are saying that's so troubling to me. There are saying that. That's all you can use. But do it yourself or at home read it that includes wild and I guess we used to collect. Soleil and other evidence that that need EU's. As admissible evidence in a prosecution. And we figured that it's actually misleading and does it. You can buy he sings at one point on Amazon for 2999. And you know sexual assault also one of the most serious crimes and spirited ads hence we have berries are hit and we don't know any confidence that. These kids could cloud Connecticut law or would be admissible or accepted her prosecution. Is it the science that that's potentially problematical or just the mere fact that. Oh yeah I did this at home on a particular date but how could you ever prove it. Right and it's the science. It is the evidentiary value of the rape kit but really what do things I'm most concerned about. It is you know when somebody is the victim of sex and let's call the police station or ops at all. There are a variety of related service have access to you first of all the rich kid in Connecticut to certify. Brees hit. Provided by hospital is free char and then. You might get hospital services. Services because it would buy us all. You would get it's sexually transmitted infections. A screening and treatment or prevent. Potentially HIV infection. You get mental health services. The end you know all that is important I'm how. And collecting competent evidence UC court to go after somebody who's assault somebody meaty enough for the first time and so it's really important law course apple bulls. And did not. You know begin to tools at our. That four evidence poor for prosecuting torture. And yet general we know that you're missing so many of these potential cases because. If the statistics are true as many as 77%. Of sexual assault victims. Are not going to the hospital and are not reporting so. It seems as William there is room for improvement here. Well there is room for improvement but I don't think the year giving people false security. At home at eight in buy something for 2999. Off lying. And you know how this all sense of security that they do the tests themselves. That it may not want to put at least right away I get that they need be. Skater. Baby be embarrassed. Media a lot of it's not for right away. We take that into account in Connecticut if you go to hospital yet. And tested under one Mercer Margaret it's by the state. We get whole lot of that for you for five years even if you decide not portray us. Would you call Mueller wrongly or improperly. According to the instructions. Are providing TU NN end. The information and Edmund she collected at home. Isn't usable later and you decide a year from from the incident or cheers that you want to use. And you walk into police station and prosecutor. Tells you he use the rate that used an arm. Mean that's shoes she missed opportunities for the survivor do it justice. And a huge missed opportunity. For law enforcement to find the corporate trader or an honorable and and possibly put them in jail. The general are our thanks to you for joining us Connecticut attorney general William pong.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.