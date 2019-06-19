Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Hope Hicks arrives to face questions from House panel
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:27","description":"Committee lawyers and members are prepared to question Hope Hicks about her time in the White House and instances of obstruction detailed in the Mueller Report.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"63807025","title":"Hope Hicks arrives to face questions from House panel","url":"/Politics/video/hope-hicks-arrives-face-questions-house-panel-63807025"}