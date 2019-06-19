Hope Hicks arrives to face questions from House panel

More
Committee lawyers and members are prepared to question Hope Hicks about her time in the White House and instances of obstruction detailed in the Mueller Report.
0:27 | 06/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hope Hicks arrives to face questions from House panel
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"Committee lawyers and members are prepared to question Hope Hicks about her time in the White House and instances of obstruction detailed in the Mueller Report.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"63807025","title":"Hope Hicks arrives to face questions from House panel","url":"/Politics/video/hope-hicks-arrives-face-questions-house-panel-63807025"}