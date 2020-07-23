Transcript for House approves bill to remove Confederate statues

Guess think you've the house has overwhelmingly approved a bill that calls for removing statues honor confederate figures from the capital. The final vote was 305 to 113 all those who voted against the legislation or Republicans. The bill now goes to the GOP controlled senate where it's unclear if you'll ever be act. It upon a bipartisan effort to may June teen a federal holiday failed in the senate on Wednesday. Republican senator Ron Johnson torpedo the bill saying he supported celebrating the end of slavery. But the measure was just too expensive he estimated that the holiday would cost the private sector up to 600 million dollars a year. Support for a federal holiday gain momentum following protests over the death of George Floyd.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.