Transcript for House Democrats take 1st step to obtain Trump's tax returns

It was an attention grabbing rhetorical or an economic America was taking place in the United States. And the only thing that can stop him. Our foolish wars. Politics. Or ridiculous. Partisan investigations. If there is going to be peace and legislation. There cannot be war. And investigation. President trumps state of the union appeal to congressional Democrats to back off in their oversight their response. No. We will not surrender our constitutional responsibility. For oversight. At that we make us delinquent in her duties. His effort to. Discourage any meaningful oversight of the administration. That's a non starter Adam Schiff head of the House Intelligence Committee announced a new investigation. Focused on the present Russia his finances and more we are not going to be intimidated or threatened by the president to withhold any legislative advancement. If we do our proper oversight we're gonna do our proper oversight the president fired back it Schiff on camera. He's just political hack and on Twitter early this morning accusing Democrat controlled committees of going nuts. Democrats on the house Ways and Means Committee are holding a hearing today as a first step toward obtaining president Trump's tax returns. In its first meeting in the new congress yesterday the House Intelligence Committee voted to send more than fifty transcripts from its Russian investigation interviews. To the special counsel's office. We'll Reeve ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.