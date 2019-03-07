Transcript for House Democrats file lawsuit for Trump tax returns

Democrats are suing the trump administration to obtain the president's tax returns triggering a court battle that could take years. The chairman of the house Ways and Means Committee filed the suit after the Treasury Department. Refuse to honor his request despite a law saying the IRS shelf furnace that tax workers to certain top lawmakers. The White House called that a sham lawsuit and accuse Democrats of presidential harassment. And in a late ninety the president calls it a very sad time for America when the Supreme Court won't allow us citizenship question on that your senses. The US Census Bureau has now started printing documents for the 20/20 national had count without that question. The drug administration has sought its inclusion. But the Supreme Court halted that effort last week.

