Transcript for House Democrats talk impeachment

I'm neighbors on Capitol Hill where we are seeing a real escalation here in the fight between president trump and congressional Democrats and a lot of new pressure building on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Democrats are debating what to do next after the president's continued to promise to fight congressional Democrats at every turn Carson what do you make it is growing calls to start impeachment proceedings. Well look I I voted for last year I think we should be having this debate there's ample evidence that we should be having this debate the congress does two things we debate. And we thought I don't think there is the right time to vote on impeachment but I do think we should be having that discussion before congress and for the American people. I and the and I am not ruling out you know I think when the molding conference we need to be able Steve. I think gave us he's right. Do what's right. I don't want to not call but we also have. The latest move the president instructing his former top attorney Don again not to show up here. At a house hearing today that has Democrats furious and many. Using the I word saying that it is now time to move to begin impeachment proceedings but democratic leaders are urging caution pushing back against those calls because they're concerned that if you move to impeachment weld at that site might overshadow their agenda. And that is what they would rather be talking about. You had into the twenties when he campaign and neighbors on Capitol Hill you're watching ABC news live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.