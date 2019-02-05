Transcript for House Dems bring KFC to Barr hearing in honor of his absence

Well there was the smell of chicken on Capitol Hill this morning Kentucky fried in fact Democrats on the house. Judiciary Committee were calling out attorney general bill Barr. For failing to show up at a hearing this morning on the Muller report they see the AG is too chicken to answer their questions. But the Justice Department says he just couldn't agree to the rules the Democrats set there was an empty chair you see it there. And some political fireworks take a look. If left unchecked this act of obstruction we'll make it damaged or depressed all of the executive branch accountable. A waste fraud and abuse. Or to enact legislation to curb that kind of this conduct any kind of misconduct. No matter which party holds its chamber where the White House at a given him. But the raised the bill Barr is not here today is because it. Democrats decided that it all in here today. Somebody is not chicken to show up as here at Kessler senior justice reporter Jack got to check. So what's this all about this seems like a lot of political theatrics there is a lot of theatrics so it you know. This is all about process and I think for the Department of Justice I'd much rather talk about process right now they'd have to deal ad nauseam with ten or eleven. There's so they like this fight with. I think so they want to draw this out because. Really the alternative is to sit there and go through an excruciating detail allegations of obstruction of justice. And and I think they'd much rather talk about the process and industry miss out for awhile as as the sort of impact of the mall report continues to sort of defuse this was supposed to be an opportunity for members of congress to question the attorney general of the United States about. Bob Muller's conclusions about how the report. Was rolled out he didn't show up today. What options do Democrats have can they can actually could arrest him. Yeah but it's kind of apartments jobs and I think they're gonna go through some other processes perhaps hold him in contempt. Get a contempt vote on the floor house. You know the house did that to Eric Holder when he was attorney general and never sat well Pam. It but. There you know they're still gonna negotiators have to see if they can find accommodation over the next few days and does seem that at the end of the day with all this now the reporters out everyone's had a chance to take a look at it. People want to hear from Bob Mahler himself. What are the odds of that. Well you know bill Barr said yesterday he's not can stand in the way that that he he he's fine with with Bob Mueller testifying and to you know were waiting to see. If and when that'll occur right checked out their senior justice reporter thanks much.

