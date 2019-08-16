House Dems subpoena Lewandowski, Dearborn

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have issued subpoenas to Corey Lewandowski and Rick Dearborn.
House Democrats have subpoenaed former trump campaign manager Corey willing ASCII and a former White House aide as part of their investigation that could determine whether to impeach president trump. Eleven to testify next month about the president's alleged efforts to have Robert Mueller fired. The subpoenas were issued as low and asking considers a run for the US senate in New Hampshire act. In Homeland Security chief Karen tackling them. Says conditions at the southern border are much better things that fewer migrants are entering the country. He also thanked congress for approving funding to pay for more detention space like a new Border Patrol facility. And tax effect of holt 2500 people. About 82000 migrants were detained in July down 20% from June.

