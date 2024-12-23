House Ethics report finds 'substantial evidence' Gaetz violated statutory rape law

ABC News’ Olivia Rubin and Will Steakin discuss the headlines from the House Ethics Committee’s report into former Rep. Matt Gaetz.

December 23, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live