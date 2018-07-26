Transcript for House GOP attempting to impeach Rod Rosenstein

Eleven conservative house Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment against deputy attorney general rob rose and Stein. They accuse him of mishandling the Russian investigation but the impeachment is widely viewed as a political statement without broad support house speaker Paul Ryan has said. Reza Stein's should finish the investigation. The Capitol Hill now and the secretary of state Mike Pompeo defended. President trump while facing a barrage of questions and criticism about recent summits with Russia and of course North Korea. The Republican senator Bob Corker of Tennessee told Pompeo that. Lawmakers have serious doubts about how the White House is conducting foreign policy. And in a contentious exchange New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez demanded details. On the private two hour meeting between president from and who had. And I really don't know much more about the summit. After sitting here for three hours than I did before. I understand something I doubt they are three hours and you're making up you've got a political soliloquy. Now you know what I've listened to your political soliloquy as a secretary of State's sitting at that table. Did meaning some members here because you said that senator Shaheen. Believes more in the Russian defense ministry she was quoting them only because we don't know what our own government is saying so please don't talk to me about politics. I'll talk about politics it President Obama did what president prompted. And Helsinki I'd be peeling you off the capital feeling plate. Bob Menendez there now before Pompeo is hearing the White House postponed plans for a second summit with wooten. The Kremlin have been cool to the idea from the White House visit.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.