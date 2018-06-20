Transcript for House GOP voting Thursday to end family separation

We don't think and we should be separated. Here look we've seen the videos heard the audio. And when we are working on this bill for last number of months we saw that this court ruling was wrong and we had put the sticks in the bill to begin with. So let's look at what's going on this court ruling goes by cutting 2008. And the law should not have our government choose between. Enforcing our borders. Enforcing our laws securing our borders in keeping families together that's ridiculous it's a ridiculous choice tomorrow we're gonna have a vote. On legislation. That make sure that we can enforce our laws and keep families together. And it's about custody it's DOJ vs VHS and a lot of you cover this issue you know that. We're saying just stick with VHS and oh by the way we're gonna finance. Facilities. For families to make sure that they can be taken care of so we don't have to have this ridiculous choice between enforcing our borders and enforcing the law. And keeping families together weeping it's a false choice.

