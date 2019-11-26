Transcript for House Intelligence Committee to move forward with impeachment inquiry

We're gonna turn to Washington the House Intelligence Committee led by represented an Adam Schiff. Deciding their next moves in the ongoing impeachment probe of president trump a new CNN poll showing 50% of Americans support impeaching. And removing the president's I want to bring in Karen Travers at the White House Karen I want to ask you about these numbers because as damning as those hearing testimonies were last week the needle hasn't really moved that much for. Americans. That number it was the same before all of that public testimony and I think what it tells you Kimberly is that. American opinions on this our B day. You know from the closed door testimony what they were reading or what they already thought about the president and his conduct if you support him you're going to say that he did nothing wrong and he can do that as the president. If you are not a supporter of the president you of course have big concerns about those actions and think this could be something. That should be impeachable so I think were in the same boat that we are in just a couple of weeks ago. And he doesn't seem like the numbers and now that's just one poll we'll see what else comes out next week. Yes I want to ask you about this some new core bullying on the court ruling by a federal judge saying that a former White House counsel. Don again. Pass to testify so I just want you to explain the significance of this because. They were waiting to hear what the results is going to be from illness. Yeah anxious anticipation of this ruling Kimberly and essentially this schedule judges saying presidents are not paying and that the administration and the pac president don't have the power to meet tap house investigation. That they do you have to cooperate. Everybody is looking to this to see what impact this will have immediately on the impeachment inquiry does this how people like. Former national security advisor John Bolton to testify so far doesn't seem like they're taking this he. You give direction for what he is going to do or forced him to go out there and talk to lawmakers. This will likely play out in the courts for some time the Justice Department is going to appeal this ruling it could and that the Supreme Court. In Kimberly that means this could take some time which of course and it outlast this to have Democrats impeachment inquiry based on the timeline that lawmakers have laid out. So the house is gonna continue to move forward even at these key witnesses don't come forward to testify. And they said that vetoed for that and time is of the Athens house Democrats is that they wanted to get this done by the end of this calendar year even if they were not able to get top White House officials like. John Bolton or make Maldini acting chief of staff to come up and testify. They want to get this wrapped up we're hearing now that Adam Schiff the House Intelligence Committee chairman is planning to turn over O report. On everything they put together so far this process of course then head to the House Judiciary Committee where any articles of impeachment would be drafted. For the house to vote on at some point after that yen carry. Now lie you're with us obviously there's a lot going on at the White House in today on you were there during this there's actually a lock down at the White House. I don't forty minutes Kimberly where reporters in the briefing room behind this here. We're not allowed to leave there's a Secret Service agent posted at the door weapon in air but I will tell you that the posture was not one of big panicked and certainly we got those clues from the Secret Service that this would not gonna turn out to be a big deal. A plane had reportedly flown in to restricted airspace here in the nation's capital. Kimberly this is some of the most restricted air space in the country or regulations put in place after 9/11. You basically can't buy anything over the stadium last you have FAA or TSA authorization so these small planes and it happens from time to time. I'll tell you in 2005 I was here when a plane came within miles of the White House. And we you're actually evacuated out of here they were at directing everybody out of the building how off the ground a block away in a very beads state emergency. We did not see anything like that here today of course. Yeah where we're happy everyone was safe thumb so Caron lots going on the impeachment probe. The locked down and in the meantime president trump is getting ready to part in some turkeys a longstanding tradition. That Sergey part in here today Kimberly that goes back to 1989. When George H. W. Bush use the word. Pardon in his Thanksgiving message here with some Turkey fully credited with the first real pardon of the modern Arab but. But some accounts historians think is actually goes back Abraham Lincoln his son had apparently befriended that Turkey. And pleaded with his father to not have it end up as dinner and Abraham Lincoln said fine said today the president. Lucky Turkey here bread and butter they'd spent a couple hours days nights over at the very luxurious Willard Hotel. Believing it and a very anti spot here near the White House. And today they'll get their reprieve but who actually for ready out there to deliver very confident and not like they're gunning often have decades of a comfortable life at a Turkey farm. But they were not beaten this week for that's good for them. Those Turkey live in their best like are you going to attend in the pardon. Are you going to be there for the Turkey pardon yes they'll be taking place this afternoon and then the president and First Lady. We'll be heading to Florida for a long holiday weekend making it every year for the be departing White House this afternoon perhaps chance after president questions about. Higher right here and travelers are right there at the White House and all of the updates thank you so much we appreciate it.

