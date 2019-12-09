House judiciary approves guidelines for impeachment hearing

The House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines on Thursday to expand its impeachment investigation into President Trump.
0:26 | 09/12/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for House judiciary approves guidelines for impeachment hearing
I can House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler says he is moving forward with an impeachment investigation against prop president trump. Nadler says today that his committee has approved guidelines for impeachment hearings however some Republicans argue that the house has never voted to open an official inquiry. Nadler says quote. The conduct under investigation poses a threat to our democracy and we have an obligation to respond. To this threat.

