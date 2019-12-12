Transcript for House Judiciary Committee debates articles of impeachment

Joining me Knight now is NYU law professor Melissa Marie she joins be used you look at both these Oracle's now we're talking about. Abuse of power and also obstruction of congress what's. It happened today will what are the exact points or sort of hammering out. Well I think one of the points of the Democrats are going to be hammering out today's especially on this question of the obstruction of congress has the separation of powers issue the idea here. Is that the president over the long term has Eric gated Congress's power to conduct oversight to. Conduct any kind of attack on the executive by refusing to allow witnesses to testify. By prohibiting members of the executive branch testifying before congress and in that this is. A huge irrigation have executive authority and indeed an encroachment on congress' constitutionally authorize power. Can Republicans do anything at this point can they change anything at this point is the genie out of the bottle will anything stop in the Judiciary Committee. Well making and then to these. Articles but again they have to have the votes to do so and and so I think at this point a lot of this is just kind of community theater for show getting this on the record. The real paddle wheel hit the battle won we get to the senate trial where they'll have much more control because of course the GOP controls the senate. Were you surprised that the Democrats kept it so narrow it just narrowed it down to two articles of impeachment. I'm not surprised given that got there had been so much talk about what they're not this what the which had they wanted to be focused in order to make clear that they were really just looking at this Ukrainian event. They managed to weave in the Mueller reportedly did not make the Muller reports Ramallah investigation the basis of a separate. Impeachment articles are just too impeachment articles. Which makes it pretty focused but also makes it pretty hard for those centrist Democrats from GOP leaning districts to you. Find a way to show their independence of the party and to appeal to their constituencies back home with eight included another article. One that was perhaps more. Off the reservation a bet. They could have given those centrist Democrats something to vote against but this being very focused means they'll either have to put up or shut up and explain to their constituencies back home. OK and just final final pointer for procedure we think this will be debated today and in the Judiciary Committee will have a vote later today or tonight actions. That's the idea has so we'll have more debate today and the ideas of Judiciary Committee will vote to send this out to the full house of represented.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.