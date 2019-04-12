Transcript for First House Judiciary Committee hearing set for today

We begin with the next phase of the impeachment showdown. Shifting to the House Judiciary Committee with its first public hearing set for this morning Democrats have released a scathing impeachment report accusing president trump of abusing his power jeopardizing national security and obstructing justice BC he placed his own interest over the interest of the country and the vice president and other top officials allegedly knew about it. We have team coverage ABC's Karen Travers is with the president in London but first Mona cause clothes are -- with developments from Washington Mona good morning GO. Good morning Martin good morning to you Trevor as Democrats move quickly towards an impeachment vote that could likely take place before Christmas. House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff says that his panel already has enough evidence to prove the president abused the power of his office. This morning the impeachment investigation entering a new phase as Democrats prepare to finalize their case against president trumped. Chairman Jerry Nadler whose judiciary committees in charge of drawing up articles of impeachment. We'll hold a panel's first hearing today with constitutional experts ahead of the hearing the intelligence committee voted along party lines Tuesday. To turn over its 300 page report on the findings of their investigation to the judiciary panel house intelligence chairman Adam shift telling reporters. Following thirty hours of public testimony and twelve witnesses the intelligence committee found the president placed his own personal political interest above that of the United States. This is not about Ukraine. This is about our democracy this is about our national security. And in the surprising development the report also implicated some of the closest members of the president's circle including vice president Mike Pence secretary of state Mike Pompeo an acting chief of staff Mick mall beanie. Of being complicit in the president's push to withhold military aid from Ukraine for political purposes. This is the result of a president who believes that he is beyond indictment. Beyond impeachment and beyond any form of accountability and indeed above the law. Republicans striking backward their own report dismissing the processed as unfair to the president. The president who is attending a NATO summit in London says he's not concerned with today's hearing. Tomorrow I don't think anybody didn't watch. No matter what but I wouldn't be doing this but works day. And the intelligence committee report also indicates that the president obstructed congress by stonewalling efforts to investigate. Now the president says he wants his top officials to testify. But not if the impeachment inquiry is a quote total fixed Trevor Marcy moniker strategy in Washington Mona thanks.

