Transcript for House Judiciary Committee passes articles of impeachment

It's been one heck of a busy week here in Washington and it capped off with an impeachment vote in the House Judiciary Committee Swanee three Democrats recommending. Two articles of impeachment against president trump. In the Oval Office earlier today. The president reacted. It's something that shouldn't be allowed. And it's a very bad thing for our country and your trivializing. Impeachment. And I tell you watch some day they'll be. But Democrat president and they'll be a Republican House. And I suspect they're gonna remember it. Because when you do when you use impeachment for absolutely. Nothing other than to try and get political game know where that being said. My poll numbers as you know have gone through the roof. Fundraising for the Republican Party. Has gotten through the roof we're setting records would now but nobody's ever seen anything like it because the people had discussed it. The people are absolutely disgusted. Nobody's ever seen anything like this and I watched yesterday I got to see quite a bit of it yesterday and I watched these Democrats on the committee. Make fools out of themselves. Absolute fools out of themselves. President from in the Oval Office earlier today let's break this down we're joined right now by senior national correspondent Terry Moran and captain Paul there's a covers Capitol Hill and the White House for us. YouTube had a busy week when you have my. Late last night early this morning actually to cry I quotation and Jesse had 1112. Leon I think I theme chairman Nadler gaveled out I think at 1121. Running and Tom game or Jason into the hallways but we're sitting Mary Anna Taylor coffee at 11 o'clock thinking like. Are here we are there AMP piano hook right yesterday I think and you know we already even though. And he's. No we're gonna do it tomorrow and then there was a lot of the Republicans really angry about it because they as they accuse now learned this morning to do this in the light of day because -- time and now doesn't actually do do in the white day that this is important the American people we're going to vote on this on Friday today. As they did this morning intern was our problem. At least surprising vote however Terry straight down party lines and that is visited that that is a political achievement for Donald Trump. Because when that transcript was first released. And they and the whole story broke there will Republicans on the hill who went public for the first time in his presidency it seemed intent. This isn't okay when did this is troubling this this isn't appropriate this isn't what we want presidents to do and where they now. Perfect just way wanting to be that call was perfect they have to say it. Because that's what he wants and say so through its this year serbs' brazen force of his personality and arguments. He hasn't got Republicans lined up lockstep not just against the Democrats but on his chosen ground of defense. Which is that there was absolutely nothing wrong with telling a foreign government to investigate Americans now that's in that. The house and Katherine were heading over to the senate after this goes for a full vote in the house next week. Here are some eyes in some folks we need to keep our eyes on in the senate as far as Republican parties concerned candidates that are up for reelection this year that. May leave great brings to the frozen. And I think there are definitely some magic that mailing he's been on of course this will kick over to the senate after the full house votes on and we expect. On Wednesday but I it. Don't see added care and a week of August I I don't see even the power of those that we have to keep on those who who may you know break. With the president I don't personally see the president being removed from office it. I also think to cannot have this trial you know pans out McConnell. And Chuck Schumer sought to get together and and sort out the rules of though we have report randomly reported that what we think the president wants a shorter trial though Republicans in the senate and they want to call no witnesses but then the president today says he'll have a I'm long and we just don't know I. I don't I'm reminded you know firfer for those of you that would not know this we have a morning editorial call here at the networks we talk through the stories that day was going on and you would direct opposite pages of back all of this week even let you walk but it's okay stick with us because I said we were hearing a shorter trial usage held culpable on a longer trial and a week article Donald Trump today so it won't take. What does that mean you Helen well the difference between the trials of its a longer one it would really be. Our show with witnesses right call. Read my note feeling is that it as someone who's been. Donald Trump in thousands of court cases he has a style of litigating and that is to own literary the enemy. Not just to win the case but the make them regret they ever brought it regret they were ever born and that's so that no stinking. Of being sued or in this case of being impeached ever attaches to him. He's going to use the trial to put his accusers on trial that's what he wants Hunter Biden and other what other witnesses in the senate so that the Democrats. Feel like complete with the ones who did something wrong and made a mistake by impeaching that's just his litigation staff he may be talked out of it. People will say look you got the votes. There's no reason to make discount or else let it go now going to be okay but at his political instincts tell him. You know a short term means the Democrats can come back it me. In October and say yeah but you were impeached and for good reason and I haven't obliterated them on vulnerable. Net Katherine the other thing we've been hearing though is that as far as these two articles or concern many in the White House were actually trying to get sued the presidency listen. Calm down let's keep this short because this was not as extensive as they had originally thought. ES soon learn from our sources in the White House's they're building out this big team of people they have the White House Counsel's Office internally they have is you see the articles about a haven't. Personal attorneys they were they are still and they are thinking about. Adding. And you know more attorneys in the team but then you know they surprised really that that they at least two articles are allowed in his power obstruction of congress they expected. Am I the Mo report you know obstruction. As a related to Robert Mueller to be a separate article and if it is separate article at the under and and obstruction right and the Judiciary Committee spent the first months January February march Willie. But sitting on Mueller bringing bringing in low I'm so bringing in these witnesses and then the White House thought they. And it mentioned that they mentioned mass action and an initial and they said there's a well that's when I started thinking really about the you know shorter trial would be no witness says and really do we really he beat and ultimately looks. Terry we're gunning at this vote next week then we come back in January hopefully we get to enjoy quiet holiday we'll see what happens. But when we come back that's when the Senate's gonna hit the ground running where and that's a trial and it is a constitutional moment one of the things. That Donald Trump was is talking read that the Democrats may regret the country may regret impeachment is the most drastic. Tool in the constitution toolbox and take it out means the country's gonna get put through this that president will be on trial right the Chief Justice will be sitting there. They'll need 67 votes to remove him from office there gonna get that or whether it's a long trial or short trial. This impeachment will be tested. Not just in that in the trial before the public but before history. And I think people will already start soda and do be doing the postmortem. What happened to this impeachment. One of the answers is going to be the Stonewall work now they had evidence the transcript. Boat and that was it. And we just won a ruler of usury showing right now what we believe the next process here is going to be so obviously today was phase one House Judiciary Committee. Voted out these articles of impeachment as Terry mentioned along party lines. Next Wednesday we believe right now we're expecting a full house represented his votes that just requires. A simple majority. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi right now seems to have those votes so it's all but certain. To make its way across Capitol Hill to the senate and that is where Mitch McConnell as commander in chief of backcourt it's a two thirds vote to convict. Right now that would obviously require many Republicans to break ranks and to join the Democrats. Doesn't seem like that would happen but never say never a lot of crazy things have happened so far haven't pulled a streamer and thank you both very much you can join us for segment later.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.