House Majority Whip Tom Emmer: 'We have a president who’s completely absent'

Linsey Davis spoke with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer on some key issues that he says President Biden has failed to act on which will translate to voters casting their ballots for Donald Trump.

March 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live