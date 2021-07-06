Transcript for House Oversight Committee grills Mattel CEO over product recall

In the ten years that this product with soul on the market. At least fifties. Then sent. While using. That is at least fifteen young lives cut short. Families shattered by the tragic loss of a child. Yet the cow and its subsidiary Fisher Price a walked away with more than 200. Million. Dollars. What is Mattel Fisher Price learning from this experience what are we gonna do better and then what is policy makers do we need to be to ensure that this and it being does not happen. We we share the pain of separate comedy that suffered the loss. Unfortunately. Injuries. Are often associated with other risk factors. And we don't familiar with the scenes phenomenon. Which is the nightmare of every new parent. This is a terrible tragedy that happens often. And you know where babies died. That in an unexplained matter. Our job is to continue to prioritize safety. We're let to working for an operation with the CPAC. To share everything and every piece of information that we have. And to understand what can we do in our product design. Better safety mechanism. And continued to put operates with parents and and and emphasize the importance of following reporting instructions.

