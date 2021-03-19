Transcript for House passes pathway to citizenship for 'Dreamers'

Also in Washington the house has passed to immigration bills aimed at creating a pathway to citizenship for millions of so called dreamers an undocumented farmworkers. A small number of Republicans voted for both bills but. They face an uphill battle in the senate where approval were acquired ten Republicans. Meanwhile we've learned 4500 unaccompanied minors are now in Border Patrol costly more than 500 have been detained. For at least ten days.

